సోమవారం 14 సెప్టెంబర్ 2020
The Lion in Love

There lived a lion that fell in love with the daughter of the woodcutter. The woodcutter did not want to give his daughter’s hand to the lion, but he was afraid to refuse the lion. The woodcutter said to the lion, “I will give you my daughter’s hand on one condition.” The lion asked, “What condition is that?” The woodcutter replied, “You should allow me to extract your teeth, and cut off your claws, as my daughter is fearfully afraid of both.” The lion loved the girl very much so he agreed with the condition of the woodcutter. But when the toothless, clawless lion asked for the girl’s hand, the woodcutter, no longer afraid, drove him away into the forest.

MORAL :You cannot escape your fate.

