సోమవారం 31 ఆగస్టు 2020
Zindagi - Aug 30, 2020 , 22:59:41

Clever Thief

Clever Thief

Devan was a clever thief. He robbed the rich and gave all to the sick and the needy. The other thieves were jealous of him. They planned to get rid of him. They challenged to steal the King’s Pyjamas. Deven accepted the challenge. After that he prepared to execute the new challenge. He charted out a plan to steal the King. He prepared himself mentally to carry out a plan. He went to the King’s Palace. He found the King sleeping. He opened a bottle of red ants on the bed. The King was badly bitten. He cried for help. The servants rushed in. They pretended to look for ants. Deven removed the King’s Pyjamas and escaped. Other thieves were dump founded. They accepted Deven their leader.

RELATED NEWS
పేదల అక్షయ పాత్ర రైస్‌ ఎటిఎం
పేదల అక్షయ పాత్ర రైస్‌ ఎటిఎం
అదిరేటి డ్రెస్సు మీరేస్తే..
అదిరేటి డ్రెస్సు మీరేస్తే..
ఆకలి తీర్చడంలోనే అసలైన సంతృప్తి
ఆకలి తీర్చడంలోనే అసలైన సంతృప్తి

More

Previous Article సీఎస్‌కే షెడ్యూల్‌ ప్రకారం ఆటను ప్రారంభించగలదా? : గంగూలీ
Next Article నిజం
Namasthe Telangana Telegram Channel

తాజావార్తలు


MOST READ
మళ్లీ అదే నిర్లక్ష్యం.. మళ్లీ అదే నిర్లక్ష్యం..
రోడ్డు ప్ర‌మాదంలో గ‌ర్భిణీ మృతి రోడ్డు ప్ర‌మాదంలో గ‌ర్భిణీ మృతి
'దావూద్‌ మా దేశ పౌరుడు కాదు' 'దావూద్‌ మా దేశ పౌరుడు కాదు'
రోడ్డు మీద పోలీస్‌ను ఊడ్చుకెళ్లిన దున్న‌పోతు : వీడియో వైర‌ల్ రోడ్డు మీద పోలీస్‌ను ఊడ్చుకెళ్లిన దున్న‌పోతు : వీడియో వైర‌ల్
ఒకటో తారీఖు నుంచి పిల్లలు టీవీలో పాఠాలు వినాలహో... ఒకటో తారీఖు నుంచి పిల్లలు టీవీలో పాఠాలు వినాలహో...
Clever Thief Clever Thief
హ‌రీష్ శంక‌ర్ క‌థ‌తో 'వేదాంతం రాఘ‌వయ్య‌' హ‌రీష్ శంక‌ర్ క‌థ‌తో 'వేదాంతం రాఘ‌వయ్య‌'
లడఖ్‌ సరిహద్దులో జే-20 యుద్ధ విమానాలను మోహరించిన చైనా లడఖ్‌ సరిహద్దులో.. చైనా జే-20 యుద్ధ విమానాలు
మ‌రింత మెరుగ్గా ఎస్పీబీ ఆరోగ్యం! మ‌రింత మెరుగ్గా ఎస్పీబీ ఆరోగ్యం!
సీఎం రిలీఫ్‌ఫండ్‌ పేదలకు వరం సీఎం రిలీఫ్‌ఫండ్‌ పేదలకు వరం
TRENDING
ఓన‌మ్ వేడుక‌ల్లో న‌య‌న్‌-విఘ్నేశ్..ఫొటోలు వైర‌ల్
మ‌ళ్లీ సెట్స్ లో సాయిధ‌ర‌మ్‌, న‌భాన‌టేశ్‌..వీడియో
టాప్ 10 హీరోలు మినహా అందరూ ఓటీటీ హీరోలేనా?
ప‌వ‌న్ క‌ళ్యాణ్ ను ఆక‌ట్టుకున్న వీడియో..!
అడుగు ముందుకు వేయ‌ని స్టార్ హీరోలు..!
నాని మా ఫ్యామిలీలో ఒక‌డు: నివేదా థామ‌స్
నిర్మాత‌లు వెయిట్ చేస్తార‌నుకుంటున్నా: మీరాచోప్రా
వికారాబాద్ ఫారెస్ట్ నే ఎంచుకున్న మ‌రో డైరెక్ట‌ర్‌..!
యాదాద్రీశుడికి రూ.3.47 లక్షల ఆదాయం
ఒక్క ఎపిసోడ్ కు రూ.1 కోటి రెమ్యున‌రేష‌న్.!

To advertise on ntnews website contact [email protected]

THE CONTENTS OF THIS SITE ARE © 2020 TELANGANA PUBLICATIONS PVT. LTD

Resources

logo