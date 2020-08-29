The Crow and the Eagle

There lived a crow on a tree top. Everyday he used to watch with utter wonder the acts of an eagle.



The eagle had a nest high up on a mountain. He used to swoop down from there to get hold of a lamb and fly up again and all in one go. The crow was amazed by the feat of the eagle. One day he was so excited that he wanted to imitate the eagle. So up he flew as high as he could. From there he began to swoop down. He came down and down. But alas, he could not control himself. He crashed on the ground and broke his beak.

Moral of the Story : Thoughtless imitation will end in danger.