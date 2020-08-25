List of blinds

Once King Akbar questioned Birbal if he knows the number of blind citizens of their kingdom. Raja Birbal had requested Akbar to give him a week’s time. The next day Raja Birbal was found to be mending shoes in the town market. People were astonished to see Birbal doing such work. Many of them started to question Birbal!! What are you doing? Once when he was asked this question by someone he started writing something. It continued for a week when on the 7th day King Akbar himself asked Birbal the same question. Giving him no answer, Birbal reported at the court the next day and handed over a note to King Akbar. Akbar read the note when he found that it was the big list of people who were blind. Emperor Akbar was stunned when he found his own name in the list. Angered by this, Akbar asked Birbal the reason for writing his name in the list. Birbal said O! My majesty! Like all other people you also saw me mending the slippers but you still asked me what I was doing. Therefore I had to include your name too. Akbar started laughing at this and everyone enjoyed Birbals sense of humor

