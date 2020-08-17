Once, a group of frogs were hopping around in one beautiful morning. Suddenly, two of them fell into a pit. When the other frogs saw how deep the pit was, they told them that there was no hope left to come out of the pit. However, the two frogs ignored their comments and tried with all their efforts to jump out of the pit. The other frogs at the top of the pit kept telling them that they should just give up as it was impossible to come out of the pit.



Finally, one of the frogs agreed what the frogs outside the pit were saying and gave up, it fell even deeper to met his death.

The other frog still trying his best to jump out of the pit. The frogs outside the pit again told him to stop the pain and accept his death. The frog saw them and tried even harder, finally the frog jumped out of the pit. The other frogs were amazed to see him out of the pit and said,Did you not hear us? The frog smiled and said, thank you friends for encouraging and cheering me all the time while I was in it. Then, on of the frogs explained that the frog who won over his death, was actually deaf, and that he thought we were encouraging him the entire time.

Moral of the Story: Words are very powerful weapon and can have a huge effect on others lives. Therefore, we should think about what we are going to say it might be the difference between life and death.