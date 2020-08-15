The Happy Trumpet

There was once a land in which the sound of a magic trumpet brought happiness and joy to all. However, one day, the trumpet disappeared, and everyone in that land ended up feeling sad. A little girl went off to find the trumpet. She went to meet the wise old man of the mountains. The man told her that the trumpet was in the Well of Shadows, and he gave her a violin which might turn out to be useful. When the girl arrived at the Well, she heard some musicians playing sad tunes. On hearing such sad music, the girl thought that no one would want to come out of the well to be greeted by such sad atmosphere. So she started to play the cheeriest, happiest music she could. Soon the trumpet came out, more joyful than ever. And, once again, happiness returned to that land. Thanks to this, the girl realized the value of offering joy to others and from that day onwards, in that land everyone rejoiced with music and smiles.



Moral: Spread happiness wherever you go.