The Camel and the Baby

One day, the camel and her little baby were chatting. The baby asked, Mother, why do we have humps? The mother replied, Our humps are for storing water for a long time so that we can survive in the desert. Oh, said the child, and why do we have rounded feet mother? Because they are meant to help us walk comfortably and quickly in the desert. These big legs help us move around in the sand. Alright, But why are our eyelashes so long? To protect our eyes from the desert sand and dust. They are the protective covers for our eyes, replied the mother camel. The baby camel thought for a while and said, So as you said that we have humps to store water for desert journeys, rounded hooves to keep us comfortable when we walk in the desert sand, and long eyelashes to protect us from sand and dust during a desert storm. Then what we are doing here in a zoo? The mother was totally dumbfounded.

