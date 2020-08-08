A Wise Old Owl Story

As time went by, the younger owls became too proud of their beautiful homes. “Hey old man, couldn’t you find a better tree for your nest,” the younger owls teased the older one. “We are so lucky,” they would say, “Our nests have beautiful trees unlike yours!” With old age, comes wisdom and this old owl was wise too. So, he smiled and said, “It is too early to say which one of us is lucky.”



The young owls did not understand what the old owl meant. Sometimes they would still tease the old owl. Who always smiled back and said nothing. Then one day, a group of woodcutters came to the forest. “Oh, look at these trees,” one of them said. “Let’s chop them up and take them back. They will fetch good money,” said another. You may also like to read, The Olive Tree And The Fig Tree.

And so, they took out their saws and brought their trucks. They chopped and chopped until the old and dried up oak tree was the only one left. “This tree is too old, it would be a waste to take it back,” and with that, the woodcutters left the forest. No matter how much the young owls had screeched, the woodcutters had still taken away their homes without mercy.

The old owl smiled and told the young ones, “you see, sometimes a curse is a blessing in disguise.” Only after losing their homes did the young owls realize their mistake.