It was an autumn day. The wind and the sun had an argument. The wind boasted "I am stronger than you." The sun mildly said "No. you are not". Just then, they saw a traveller wrapped in a blanket was passing by. The wind said, "Whoever separates the blanket from traveller is the stronger. Do you agree?" The sun replied, "OK. First you try." The wind started blowing. The traveller wrapped his blanket around him. He blew harder. The traveller held his blanket firmer. He blew still harder.The traveller held his blanket still tighter. The harder the wind blew the tighter and firmer did the traveller hold his blanket. The wind failed. It was the Sun's turn. The sun smiled gently at the traveller. The traveller loosened his grip on the blanket.The sun smiled warmly. The traveller felt the warmth and soon took off the blanket.The sun was declared stronger.



Moral of the Story : Gentle smile can achieve what brutal force can't.