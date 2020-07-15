Solomon and The Bees

Solomon was a wise king. One day the Queen of Sheba went to see him. She stood in front of him at a distance. She held two garlands in her hands. One garland was made up of real flowers while the other garland was made up of not-real flowers. “Which is true? Which is false?" asked the Queen. Solomon was silent for a while. He saw some bees outside the window. They were sitting on the rose. “Open the window," said the king to a servant. The servant obeyed the order. The bees entered the room through the window. They sat upon the garland of real flowers. Everybody now knew which the real garland was. The Queen praised Solomon’s wisdom and returned to the room in peace.





