లాక్డౌన్ డైరీస్
Hello friends and my dear readers. I am Mounika. I hope that you are all enjoying the corona lock down vacation very gracefully. Today I am very happy to share my experiences about my lockdown time. I was so sad in the month of March because my exams have been obstructed. But my mom Said don’t worry sweety, be happy because you have got a golden chance to revise all your subjects again and again. But at last, all tenth students were promoted. Our batch mates were so happy except myself. But anyway, I got good rank. Apart from my studies in these days, I had learned many types of dishes and I helped my mother in her household chores. At evening I played indoor game with my cute family. And I had got many inspirational words from my brother Ambresh. Whatever it may be the time... I enjoyed,cried and felt bored too. All my dear friends in lockdown. I can say one thing for you stay at home and bee safe. Thank you bye.
- Y.Mounika. Rajbhavan colony quarters, Somajiguda - Hyd
