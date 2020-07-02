The lucky seed

A long time ago, a farmer took a big bag of seeds to sell at the market. Suddenly, his cart’s wheel hit a big stone. Bump! One of the seeds fell out of the bag and onto the hot, dry ground. ‘I’m scared!’ said the seed. ‘I need to be safe under the soil.’ Just then, a buffalo walked on the seed and pushed it into the ground. ‘I’m thirsty!’ said the seed. ‘I need some water to help me grow.’ Just then, it started to rain. The next morning the seed had a little green shoot. All day it sat in the sun and grew taller and taller. The next day it had its first leaf. This helped it to catch sunlight and grow. That evening a hungry bird tried to eat it, but the seed had roots to help it stay in the ground. Many years of sunshine and rain passed. The seed became a plant and then the plant became a tree. Today if you visit the countryside you can see the tree. It is big and strong and now makes seeds of its own.





