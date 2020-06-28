The Proud Peacock

In a deep forest, there lived a peacock with beautiful feathers. The peacock is proud of its colorful feathers. The peacock himself admires his own beauty. He will boast that he is the most beautiful bird among all other birds in this world.



One day, a cuckoo bird came that way. The peacock saw the cuckoo bird. The cuckoo bird had black color feathers.

The peacock said to the cuckoo bird, “Your feathers are black! You look ugly!”

Hearing these hurting words from the peacock, the cuckoo bird was not angry.

Instead, the cuckoo bird started singing in his sweet voice. The peacock was amazed by the beautiful song of the cuckoo bird. The peacock also started singing and his voice was ugly. Even the peacock was not able to enjoy the song in his own voice.

The cuckoo bird said to the peacock, “Oh dear peacock, you got colorful feathers, but you cannot sing well. I have black feathers, but I can sing well. We each have our talent as our own gift, and we should appreciate it. We should not take pride and insult others!”

The peacock agreed and it stopped boasting about its beauty.



