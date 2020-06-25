Ali and the magic Carpet

One very hot day Ali finds a carpet in his uncle’s shop. Suddenly the carpet jumps! It moves and flies off into the air. ‘Hey! What’s happening?’ A loud booming voice comes from the carpet. ‘Welcome, O master. I am a magic carpet.’



First they fly high up into the sky and then they land in a jungle. It is hot and wet and it’s raining. ‘It’s raining! Yuck!’ Then they fly to the desert. It is very, very hot and dry.

‘It is very, very hot today!’ After that they fly to the South Pole. There is lots of ice and snow. It’s freezing. ‘Brrr!’ ‘Where are we now? I can’t see!’ ‘In the mountains. Can you see me?’ ‘It’s very foggy.’ Then they fly to a forest. It’s very windy there. ‘Oh, it’s windy in the forest!’ Then they fly to an island in the sea. There is thunder and lightning. ‘Aaagh! Let’s go home!’ ‘What a storm!’ Finally they fly back home. The carpet lands in the shop and Ali gets off. ‘Wow! What an adventure! Ali said thanks to the Carpet.