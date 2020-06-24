బుధవారం 24 జూన్ 2020
Hello, I’m Minnu. I’m ten years old. I live with my dad and my sister in Hyderabad. I’m going to tell you about my dad.  His name is Krishna. He’s 40 years old. His hair is  black and grey. He’s got green eyes. I’ve got green eyes too!  My dad gets up early most days. He makes our breakfast, and sometimes he takes me to school.  My dad is a teacher. He doesn’t teach children. He teaches other people who work with him.  My dad gets home at 5 o’clock. Sometimes I help him cook our tea. helping to make snacks. After tea my dad sometimes helps me with my homework. He’s help me with maths. I like maths! In the evening we  sometimes watch TV. Or my dad reads. He loves reading. I love reading too! At the weekend we do different things. Sometimes we go to the library. I’m choosingsome books here. Sometimes at the weekend we go to the cinema, or to a concert. My dad loves music. Sometimes the concerts are a bit boring. It’s great living with my dad and my sister.


