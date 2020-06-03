Once The Sun and The Wind happened to have a quarrel. Both of them claimed to be stronger.At last they agreed to have a trial of strength. "Here comes a traveller. Let us see who can strip him of his cloak?" said the Sun. The Wind agreed and did choose to have the first turn.

He blew in the hardest possible way. As a result, the traveller wrapped his cloak even more tightly around him. Then it was the turn of the Sun. At first he shone very gently. The sun went on shining brighter and brighter. The traveller felt hot. Before long he took off his cloak and put it in his bag. The Wind accepted his defeat.

Moral : Fury or force cuts no ice where gentleness does the job.

