The Unity of Peacocks

There was a deep forest. There are so many different trees and animals living in the forest. In the same forest.. There are few beautiful peacocks living. They used to go to a lake to drink water individually. The lake was near a lion’s cave. They didn't identify the cave. But every day one peacock went missing. All peacocks were shocked after knowing this. They did not know what was happening to the peacocks.

One baby peacock gotta know that the lion in the cave ate all the missing peacocks. The baby Peacock told all other peacocks that “ The lion in the cave is attacking the Peacocks and eating them, when they go to the lake. Then All peacocks thought they would teach the lion a lesson. From the day all the peacocks went together to drink water. The lion did not attack any peacock. As there were many, all the peacocks were came to lake. When united they all lived happily ever after.



Moral : Unity is strength.



