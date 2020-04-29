A farmer couple had a pet mongoose. One day, the farmer and his wife had to urgently go out of the house for work, and so they left the mongoose with their infant, assured that he would guard their baby well. While they were gone, a snake stealthily entered the house and moved towards the cradle to attack the infant. The smart mongoose fought and killed the snake in order to protect the baby.



When the farmer’s wife returned home, she was shocked to be greeted by blood stains on the mongoose’s mouth and teeth. She lost her temper and shouted, You killed my baby! In her anger, she lost all control and killed the loyal mongoose. When she entered her house, she saw the baby alive, and the dead snake beside him. She realised what happened and regretted her actions.

Moral of the Story: Think before you act.