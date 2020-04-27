The Three Fish

There were three fish living in a pond. They were friends and practically did everything together. One day, a fisherman came across the pond and was delighted to see the fish. He made plans to cast a net and catch them. The wisest of the fishes made plans to find a different pond. While one of the fish agreed, the other one denied, saying that the pond was home and he shall not vacate it. The third fish further said that there had never been any danger in the pond. I don’t see the point of leaving this pond. I think it is cowardly. The first two fish were unable to convince their friend, and so they decided to part ways. The next day, when the fishermen cast his net, the first two fish escaped. However, the third one got caught. He had been unable to identify and act upon the problem and was now paying the price of neglecting danger.



Moral Of The Story : It pays to be wise when faced with a problem. Remember that every problem is different, and therefore, has a different solution