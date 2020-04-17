The Elephant and Friends

Once upon a time, a lone elephant made way into a strange forest. It was new to the elephant, and it was looking to make friends. Then ... approached a monkey and said, Hello, monkey! Would you like to be my friend? The monkey said, You are too big to swing like me, so I can’t be your friend. The elephant then went to a rabbit and asked the same question. The rabbit said, You are too big to fit in my burrow, so I can’t be your friend. The elephant also went to the frog in the pond and asked the same question. The frog replied, You are too heavy to jump as high as me, so I can’t be your friend.

The elephant was really sad because it couldn’t make friends. Then, one day, the Elphant saw all the animals running deeper into the forest, and it asked a bear what the fuss was about. The bear said, The lion is on the loose they are running from him to save themselves. The elephant went up to the lion and said, Please don’t hurt these innocent people. Please leave them alone. The lion scoffed and asked the elephant to move aside. Then, the elephant got angry and pushed the lion with all might, injuring him. All the other animals came out slowly and started to rejoice about the lion’s defeat. They went to the elephant and said , You are just the right size to be our friend!

approached - సంప్రదించడం

swing - ఊయల ఊగడం, pond - చెరువు fuss - గడబిడ, innocent - అమాయక scoffed - నవ్వడం, might- బలం

rejoice - సంతోషించు