శనివారం 17 అక్టోబర్ 2020
Telangana - Oct 14, 2020 , 16:30:43

ఎల్ల‌ప్పుడూ మీతోనే ఉంటాం : సీపీ అంజ‌నీ కుమార్‌

హైద‌రాబాద్ : తామెల్ల‌ప్పుడు ప్ర‌జ‌ల‌కు అందుబాటులోనే ఉంటామ‌ని హైద‌రాబాద్ న‌గ‌ర సీపీ అంజ‌నీ కుమార్ అన్నారు. న‌గ‌రాన్ని చుట్టుముట్టిన భారీ వ‌ర్ష ప‌రిస్థితుల‌పై సీపీ ట్విట్ట‌ర్ ద్వారా స్పందించారు. స‌మాజం కొర‌కు తామంతా సామూహికంగా క‌దిలి ఐక్యత‌తో ప‌నిచేయ‌నున్న‌ట్లు చెప్పారు. ముందున్న ల‌క్ష్యం ఎంత క‌ష్ట‌సాధ్య‌మైన‌దైనా కానివ్వండి. స‌వాళ్లు ఎదురౌతూనే ఉంటాయి కానీ మ‌నమెప్పుడూ ధైర్యాన్ని కోల్పోవ‌ద్ద‌న్నారు. ఈ విప‌త్క‌ర ప‌రిస్థితుల్లో పేద‌ల గురించే త‌మ ఆందోళ‌నంతా అన్నారు. ప‌రిస్థితుల మెరుగుకు అవ‌కాశాలు ఉన్నాయి. ఆ దిశ‌గా ప‌నిచేస్తామ‌ని సీపీ పేర్కొన్నారు. 

