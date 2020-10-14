హైద‌రాబాద్ : తామెల్ల‌ప్పుడు ప్ర‌జ‌ల‌కు అందుబాటులోనే ఉంటామ‌ని హైద‌రాబాద్ న‌గ‌ర సీపీ అంజ‌నీ కుమార్ అన్నారు. న‌గ‌రాన్ని చుట్టుముట్టిన భారీ వ‌ర్ష ప‌రిస్థితుల‌పై సీపీ ట్విట్ట‌ర్ ద్వారా స్పందించారు. స‌మాజం కొర‌కు తామంతా సామూహికంగా క‌దిలి ఐక్యత‌తో ప‌నిచేయ‌నున్న‌ట్లు చెప్పారు. ముందున్న ల‌క్ష్యం ఎంత క‌ష్ట‌సాధ్య‌మైన‌దైనా కానివ్వండి. స‌వాళ్లు ఎదురౌతూనే ఉంటాయి కానీ మ‌నమెప్పుడూ ధైర్యాన్ని కోల్పోవ‌ద్ద‌న్నారు. ఈ విప‌త్క‌ర ప‌రిస్థితుల్లో పేద‌ల గురించే త‌మ ఆందోళ‌నంతా అన్నారు. ప‌రిస్థితుల మెరుగుకు అవ‌కాశాలు ఉన్నాయి. ఆ దిశ‌గా ప‌నిచేస్తామ‌ని సీపీ పేర్కొన్నారు.



We work with the community for the community no matter how difficult is the task ahead. Challenging situation comes but we should never lose our hearts. Our concern is more for the poor. Yes definitely there are scopes for improvement and we will certainly.We are with you always pic.twitter.com/bIGsZWYWI1