శుక్రవారం 24 జూలై 2020
Telangana - Jul 24, 2020 , 12:43:26

మంత్రి కేటీఆర్‌కు శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ

హైదరాబాద్‌:  టీఆర్‌ఎస్‌ వర్కింగ్‌ ప్రెసిడెంట్‌, ఐటీ, పరిశ్రమల శాఖ  మంత్రి కల్వకుంట్ల తారక రామారావు( కేటీఆర్‌) ఇవాళ   44వ పుట్టినరోజు జరుపుకొంటున్నారు. తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం కోసం పోరాడిన ఉద్యమ నాయకుడు,  బంగారు తెలంగాణ కోసం శ్రమిస్తున్న అవిశ్రాంత శ్రామికుడు మంత్రి కేటీఆర్‌కు   సినీ, క్రీడా, రాజకీయ ప్రముఖులు, సెలబ్రిటీలు, అభిమానులు   పెద్ద ఎత్తున విషెస్‌ చెబుతున్నారు. 

టాలీవుడ్‌   హీరోలు చిరంజీవి, వెంకటేశ్‌, మహేశ్‌ బాబు, పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌, ప్రకాశ్‌ రాజ్‌,  హీరోయిర్లు రకుల్‌ప్రీత్‌ సింగ్‌, మంచు లక్ష్మీ, అనసూయ,  డైరెక్టర్లు  హరీశ్‌ శంకర్‌, గోపీచంద్‌ మలినేని, క్రికెటర్లు వీవీఎస్‌ లక్ష్మణ్‌, ప్రజ్ఞాన్‌ ఓజా తదితరులు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. యువనేత జన్మదినం సందర్భంగా  శుభాకాంక్షలు వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి.   అభిమానుల ట్వీట్లతో సోషల్‌మీడియా మార్మోగిపోతోంది. 

 

