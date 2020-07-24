హైదరాబాద్‌: టీఆర్‌ఎస్‌ వర్కింగ్‌ ప్రెసిడెంట్‌, ఐటీ, పరిశ్రమల శాఖ మంత్రి కల్వకుంట్ల తారక రామారావు( కేటీఆర్‌) ఇవాళ 44వ పుట్టినరోజు జరుపుకొంటున్నారు. తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రం కోసం పోరాడిన ఉద్యమ నాయకుడు, బంగారు తెలంగాణ కోసం శ్రమిస్తున్న అవిశ్రాంత శ్రామికుడు మంత్రి కేటీఆర్‌కు సినీ, క్రీడా, రాజకీయ ప్రముఖులు, సెలబ్రిటీలు, అభిమానులు పెద్ద ఎత్తున విషెస్‌ చెబుతున్నారు.

టాలీవుడ్‌ హీరోలు చిరంజీవి, వెంకటేశ్‌, మహేశ్‌ బాబు, పవన్‌ కల్యాణ్‌, ప్రకాశ్‌ రాజ్‌, హీరోయిర్లు రకుల్‌ప్రీత్‌ సింగ్‌, మంచు లక్ష్మీ, అనసూయ, డైరెక్టర్లు హరీశ్‌ శంకర్‌, గోపీచంద్‌ మలినేని, క్రికెటర్లు వీవీఎస్‌ లక్ష్మణ్‌, ప్రజ్ఞాన్‌ ఓజా తదితరులు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. యువనేత జన్మదినం సందర్భంగా శుభాకాంక్షలు వెల్లువెత్తుతున్నాయి. అభిమానుల ట్వీట్లతో సోషల్‌మీడియా మార్మోగిపోతోంది.





Dear Tarak @KTRTRS

???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????? ????

I have always been delighted & thankful for the way you are ALWAYS accessible to needy citizens & provide reassurance by personally reaching out, helping.More power to you to serve people more & more & for many many years! pic.twitter.com/V11Sw4W1lA — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 24, 2020

Wishing you a very happy birthday @KTRTRS! May you continue to lead by example. Happiness and peace to you always ???? — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 24, 2020

Happy birthday @KTRTRS

Wishing you a long healthy and prosperous life. pic.twitter.com/aREWb7VPEo — Harish Rao Thanneeru #StayHome #StaySafe (@trsharish) July 24, 2020

Happy Birthday ⁦@KTRTRS⁩ May your birthday herald another year of significant successes and dreams fulfilled. Take care ???? pic.twitter.com/hu8Vw1fzeW — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 24, 2020

My wholehearted Birthday wishes! to Our Dear Brother Shri @KTRTRS ; we all pray to ‘Lord Chilkur Balaji’ - to bless you with health, prosperity & well being on this special day. ???? — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) July 24, 2020

Happpy happpy bdayyyy @KTRTRS .. have a happy and healthy year .may you have all the power and strength to keep working towards the betterment of our state . You are a true visionary. Keep the amazing work going !! ???????????? — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 24, 2020

Hi dear friend @KTRTRS wish you the best on your birthday .. may you have many many more years of health and strength to realise you dreams. Thank you for everything pic.twitter.com/BpeHWjShfS — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 24, 2020

Wishing the Visionary People's Leader, Telangana Minister of MA&UD, @KTRTRS a Happiest Birthday????



Your commitment to serve & resolve the chaos in this Pandemic is unforgettable. Kudos to all your gutsy achievements????????



May you live longer,healthier & happier ???? #HappyBirthdayKTR — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) July 24, 2020

Birthday greetings to the Minister of Telangana Sri KT Rama Rao @KTRTRS . May you be blessed with success, and long life. pic.twitter.com/PUfx0KfJQk — YS Chowdary (@yschowdary) July 24, 2020

Many more Happy returns to the visionary, dynamic and most inspiring leader of our generations @KTRTRS .. wishing you loads of happiness and a wonderful journey Anna !! — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) July 24, 2020

Warm birthday greetings to hon’ble minister Sri @KTRTRS Garu. I pray for your good health and all the success. pic.twitter.com/vK4pVbozdj — B Vinod Kumar (@vinodboianpalli) July 24, 2020

Many happy returns of the day @KTRTRS garu. Wishing you good health and a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/TrahmuXug9 — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 24, 2020

Thanks for gifting smiles all these years @ktrtrs , it is time for return gift #GiftASmile . Happy Birthday Chief May you be given strength for prosperous #Telangana pic.twitter.com/hJ5inEr5h8 — Shailesh Reddy (@shaileshreddi) July 24, 2020

Many Happy returns of the day #Annayya????,Be blessed with many more years in public life & scale higher positions.Keep inspiring us.

You are an icon and proud to reckon that my brother is Second to None in the contemporary politics.Always cherish the childhood days spent with you. pic.twitter.com/uhpC5BUo1h — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) July 23, 2020

Wishing @KTRTRS a very happy birthday - I know even though the day is but 20 minutes old the #'s are trending.



Miss our meetings and conversations - hope that it will not be too long before they can resume.#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/an7tseL3Rr — Dr Andrew Fleming (@Andrew007Uk) July 23, 2020

Happy Birthday @KTRTRS garu ???? May you continue to lead as an example .. in all health and happiness. — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) July 24, 2020

Wishing @KTRTRS garu a very Happy Birthday & an year filled with joy, happiness & health! ???????? ???? pic.twitter.com/poEom1wwnj — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) July 24, 2020