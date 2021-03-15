భారత స్టార్ పేసర్ జస్ప్రిత్ బుమ్రాకు శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ
భారత స్టార్ పేసర్ జస్ప్రిత్ బుమ్రా ఓ ఇంటివాడయ్యాడు. బుమ్రా తన ప్రేయసి, స్పోర్ట్స్ ప్రజెంటర్ సంజన గణేశన్ని ఈరోజు గోవాలో వివాహం చేసుకున్నాడు. వీరిద్దరూ పెళ్లిచేసుకోబోతున్నారనే వార్త కొద్ది రోజులుగా సోషల్మీడియాలో హాట్టాపిక్గా మారింది. ఇవాళ కుటుంబసభ్యుల సమక్షంలో వివాహ బంధంతో ఒక్కటయ్యారు.
అభిమానుల కోసం బుమ్రా తన సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా పెళ్లి ఫొటోలను షేర్ చేశారు. అప్పటి నుంచి ఈ జంటకు సోషల్ మీడియాలో శుభాకాంక్షలు వెల్లువెత్తాయి. పలువురు క్రికెటర్లు, సినీ, రాజకీయ ప్రముఖులు వీరికి సోషల్ మీడియాద్వారా విషెస్ చెబుతున్నారు.
Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana ????— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 15, 2021
Here's wishing love, laughter and a happily ever after for @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan ????❤️???? #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/tbJ3YXhN2I
Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan ❤️ Wishing you two a happy married life ???? https://t.co/BM6vxKbEwH— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 15, 2021
Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 & @SanjanaGanesan. Wishing you both a very happy married life. pic.twitter.com/h00WSSLI7o— Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) March 15, 2021
बधाई हो @mipaltan ????????????@SanjanaGanesan @Jaspritbumrah93 https://t.co/ZRbnesMvsO— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 15, 2021
Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan ❤️ https://t.co/1KvEJe91gV— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 15, 2021
Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful journey. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.❤️ https://t.co/MdkdKbwFjj— BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021
Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 @SanjanaGanesan ❤️ Wishing you a healthy and happy married life ???? https://t.co/em41fiLSXS— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 15, 2021
Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan ????— ICC (@ICC) March 15, 2021
Best wishes for a wonderful life together! https://t.co/go7ELMkPJM
