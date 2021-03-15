భారత స్టార్ పేసర్‌ జస్ప్రిత్‌ బుమ్రాకు శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ

భారత స్టార్ పేసర్‌ జస్ప్రిత్‌ బుమ్రా ఓ ఇంటివాడయ్యాడు. బుమ్రా తన ప్రేయసి, స్పోర్ట్స్ ప్రజెంటర్ సంజన గణేశన్‌‌ని ఈరోజు గోవాలో వివాహం చేసుకున్నాడు. వీరిద్దరూ పెళ్లిచేసుకోబోతున్నారనే వార్త కొద్ది రోజులుగా సోషల్‌మీడియాలో హాట్‌టాపిక్‌గా మారింది. ఇవాళ కుటుంబసభ్యుల సమక్షంలో వివాహ బంధంతో ఒక్కటయ్యారు.





అభిమానుల కోసం బుమ్రా తన సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా పెళ్లి ఫొటోలను షేర్ చేశారు. అప్పటి నుంచి ఈ జంటకు సోషల్ మీడియాలో శుభాకాంక్షలు వెల్లువెత్తాయి. పలువురు క్రికెటర్లు, సినీ, రాజకీయ ప్రముఖులు వీరికి సోషల్ మీడియాద్వారా విషెస్‌ చెబుతున్నారు.



Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan ❤️ Wishing you two a happy married life ???? https://t.co/BM6vxKbEwH — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 15, 2021

Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful journey. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.❤️ https://t.co/MdkdKbwFjj — BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021