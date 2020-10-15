కిశోర్‌ భిమానీ మృతి..సంతాపం తెలిపిన ప్రముఖులు

కోల్‌కతా: ప్రముఖ స్పోర్ట్స్‌ జర్నలిస్ట్, వ్యాఖ్యాత కిశోర్‌ భిమానీ(80) గురువారం కోల్‌కతాలో కన్నుమూశారు. అనేక ఆరోగ్య సమస్యలతో బాధపడుతున్న ఆయన సెప్టెంబర్‌ 14న ఉడ్‌ల్యాండ్స్‌ మల్టీస్పెషాలిటీ ఆస్పత్రిలో చేరి చికిత్స పొందుతున్నారు. అకస్మాత్తుగా గుండెపోటు రావడంతో ఇవాళ ఉదయం ఆయన తుదిశ్వాస విడిచారని ఆస్పత్రి వర్గాలు మీడియాకు వెల్లడించాయి. 1986లో చెన్నై వేదికగా జరిగిన భారత్‌, ఆస్ట్రేలియా టెస్టు మ్యాచ్‌తో ఆయన బాగా పాపులర్‌ అయ్యారు. 1980వ దశకంలో టీవీలో భారత క్రికెట్‌ మ్యాచ్‌లను చూసినవారికి ఆయన కామెంటరీ సుపరిచితం.

భారత క్రికెట్‌, మీడియా రంగానికి ఆయన ఎంతో సేవ చేశారు. పలు ప్రతిష్ఠాత్మక అవార్డులను కూడా అందుకున్నారు. కాలమిస్ట్‌ కిశోర్‌ మృతి పట్ల క్రీడాకారులు, జర్నలిస్టులు, వ్యాఖ్యాతలు దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ సంతాపం తెలియజేశారు. ప్రముఖ క్రికెట్‌ జర్నలిస్ట్‌ హర్ష భోగ్లే, టీమిండియా మాజీ కెప్టెన్‌ బిషన్‌ సింగ్‌ బేడీ తదితరులు కిషోర్‌కు ట్విటర్‌ వేదికగా నివాళులర్పించారు.





The man who called the 1986 Tied Test is no more. Rest in peace, Kishore Bhimani. — Clayton J Murzello (@ClaytonMurzello) October 15, 2020

Sad news to share.. one of the great characters of cricket commentary, an encyclopaedia on the sport, unafraid to voice a sharp opinion and a true cricket enthusiast and aficionado.. Kishore Bhimani has passed away.. Will be much missed RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 15, 2020

So many memories of #KishoreBhimani but the common thread running through is of a great joie-de-vivre. Fine writer with zest beyond his sport. One of the great figures of Kolkata, not just its sport. Been a privilege to know the family and be friends with Rita and Gautam. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 15, 2020