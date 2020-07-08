బుధవారం 08 జూలై 2020
Sports - Jul 08, 2020

దాదా బర్త్‌డే..శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ

కోల్‌కతా: టీమిండియా మాజీ సారథి సౌరభ్‌ గంగూలీ  బుధవారం తన 48వ పుట్టిన రోజును జరుపుకొన్నాడు.  దాదా పుట్టిన రోజు సందర్భంగా  మాజీలు సచిన్‌ టెండూల్కర్‌,  వీవీఎస్‌ లక్ష్మణ్‌, యువరాజ్‌ సింగ్‌, ప్రజ్ఞాన్‌ ఓజా, మహ్మద్‌ కైఫ్‌,   ప్రస్తుత భారత క్రికెటర్లు విరాట్‌ కోహ్లీ,  హార్దిక్‌ పాండ్య,   శ్రేయాస్‌ అయ్యర్‌  పాటు అనేక మంది సెలెబ్రిటీలు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. మ్యూజిక్‌ డైరెక్టర్‌ థమన్‌ కూడా బర్త్‌డే విషెస్‌ చెప్పారు.  బీసీసీఐ అధ్యక్షుడిగా భారత క్రికెట్‌కు సేవలందించాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు.

'జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు దాదా. ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో సుఖంగా ఉండాలని 'భారత కెప్టెన్‌ విరాట్‌ కోహ్లీ ట్వీట్‌ చేశాడు. 

'హ్యాపీ బర్త్‌డే దాదా!. మన ఆన్‌-ఫీల్డ్‌( క్రికెట్‌ మైదానం లోపల) భాగస్వామ్యం మాదిరిగానే ఆఫ్‌-ఫీల్డ్‌(మైదానం బయట)లో కూడా   మన ఇద్దరి మధ్య బంధం  బలంగా ఉంటుందని ఆశిస్తున్నానని' సచిన్‌ టెండూల్కర్‌ వ్యాఖ్యానించాడు.  

