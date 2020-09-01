మంగళవారం 01 సెప్టెంబర్ 2020
Sports - Sep 01, 2020 , 20:11:06

ఢిల్లీ క్యాపిటల్స్‌ టీమ్‌ను కలిసిన రికీ పాంటింగ్‌

దుబాయ్‌:  యూఏఈలో  క్వారంటైన్‌ పూర్తవడంతో  చెన్నై మినహా ఇతర జట్లన్నీ ప్రాక్టీస్‌ మొదలెట్టాయి.  ఢిల్లీ క్యాపిటల్స్‌ హెడ్‌ కోచ్‌ రికీ పాంటింగ్‌ సమక్షంలో ఢిల్లీ ఆటగాళ్లు సాధన చేశారు.  దుబాయ్‌లో వారం రోజుల పాటు సెల్ప్‌ ఐసోలేషన్‌ పూర్తి చేసుకున్న పాంటింగ్‌ ఆటగాళ్ల నెట్స్‌ సెషన్‌ను పర్యవేక్షించాడు. ఐసీసీ అకాడమీలో ఢిల్లీ క్యాపిటల్స్‌ బృందంతో సమావేశమైన రికీ ఆటగాళ్లతో ముచ్చటించాడు. ఢిల్లీ ప్రధాన ప్లేయర్‌ శిఖర్‌ ధావన్‌, శ్రేయాస్‌ అయ్యర్‌, అక్షర్‌ పటేల్‌, అశ్విన్‌ తదితరలు  నెట్స్‌లో చెమటోడ్చారు. 

