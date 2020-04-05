ఆదివారం 05 ఏప్రిల్ 2020
Sports - Apr 05, 2020 , 23:10:26

జ్యోతి ప్రజ్వలనలో క్రీడాలోకం

న్యూఢిల్లీ: కరోనా వైరస్​పై యుద్ధానికి సంఘీభావంగా, ప్రధాని మోదీ పిలుపు మేరకు ఆదివారం రాత్రి 9గంటలకు క్రీడాకారులు జ్యోతి ప్రజ్వలన చేశారు. క్రికెట్ దిగ్గజం సచిన్ టెండూల్కర్, టీమ్​ఇండియా కెప్టెన్ విరాట్ కోహ్లీ, స్టార్ ఓపెనర్ రోహిత్​ శర్మ, బ్యాడ్మింటన్ ప్రపంచ చాంపియన్​ పీవీ సింధు, మరోస్టార్ సైనా నెహ్వాల్​ సహా అనేక మంది ప్లేయర్లు జ్యోతి, కొవ్వొత్తులు వెలిగించారు. ఫొటోలను సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల్లో పంచుకున్నారు. నిస్వార్థ సేవ చేస్తున్న వైద్య, పారిశుద్ధ్య సిబ్బందికి సచిన్ టెండూల్కర్ ధన్యవాదాలు తెలియజేశాడు. 

