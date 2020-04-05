జ్యోతి ప్రజ్వలనలో క్రీడాలోకం

న్యూఢిల్లీ: కరోనా వైరస్​పై యుద్ధానికి సంఘీభావంగా, ప్రధాని మోదీ పిలుపు మేరకు ఆదివారం రాత్రి 9గంటలకు క్రీడాకారులు జ్యోతి ప్రజ్వలన చేశారు. క్రికెట్ దిగ్గజం సచిన్ టెండూల్కర్, టీమ్​ఇండియా కెప్టెన్ విరాట్ కోహ్లీ, స్టార్ ఓపెనర్ రోహిత్​ శర్మ, బ్యాడ్మింటన్ ప్రపంచ చాంపియన్​ పీవీ సింధు, మరోస్టార్ సైనా నెహ్వాల్​ సహా అనేక మంది ప్లేయర్లు జ్యోతి, కొవ్వొత్తులు వెలిగించారు. ఫొటోలను సామాజిక మాధ్యమాల్లో పంచుకున్నారు. నిస్వార్థ సేవ చేస్తున్న వైద్య, పారిశుద్ధ్య సిబ్బందికి సచిన్ టెండూల్కర్ ధన్యవాదాలు తెలియజేశాడు.



My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let’s also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness. pic.twitter.com/tTheS9oO4I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 5, 2020

In solidarity with each and every single person who is playing their part. We are all in this together and shall overcome this soon.

Om Shantih Shantih Shantih#9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/Q32a1cZRpa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 5, 2020

A prayer in unity does make a difference. Pray for every being and stand together ???? https://t.co/EcmiX7EcoA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 5, 2020