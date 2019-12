భారత్ ఘనవిజయం.. సిరీస్ లెవెల్

India win!



Hundreds for Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were backed up by a hat-trick for Kuldeep Yadav 🙌



The series is 1-1 with one game to play 👀 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/sZHSzC3Wnq — ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2019

For the first time in ODI cricket both captains have been dismissed for a golden duck.#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/vHbjWr392L — ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2019