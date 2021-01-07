కొత్తగా రిలీజైన 'లావా' మేడిన్‌ ఇండియా ఫోన్లు ఇవే..!

న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశీయ మొబైల్‌ తయారీ సంస్థ లావా ఎంట్రీ లెవల్ విభాగంలో ఒకేసారి నాలుగు కొత్త స్మార్ట్‌ఫోన్లను ఆవిష్కరించింది. లావా జెడ్ 1, లావా జెడ్ 2, లావా జెడ్ 4, లావా జెడ్ 6 అనే నాలుగు కొత్త స్మార్ట్‌ఫోన్‌లను ఇవాళ విడుదల చేసింది. కొత్త ఫోన్ల ధర రూ .10,000 కంటే తక్కువే. టాప్‌ మొబైల్‌ బ్రాండ్లు షియోమీ, నోకియా, మోటరోలా, శాంసంగ్‌ వంటి ప్రముఖ కంపెనీలు రిలీజ్‌ చేస్తున్న బడ్జెట్ మోడళ్లకు ఇవి గట్టిపోటీనివ్వనున్నాయి.

కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం ప్రవేశపెట్టిన 'ఆత్మనిర్భర్‌ భారత్'‌లో భాగంగా జెడ్ స్మార్ట్‌ఫోన్లను భారతీయుల కోసం భారతీయులే రూపొందించారని కంపెనీ తెలిపింది. లావా జెడ్ సిరీస్‌ ఫోన్లు మీడియా టెక్ ప్రాసెసర్లతో వస్తున్నాయి.లావా జెడ్ 2, లావా జెడ్ 4, లావా జెడ్ 6 ఫోన్లు విక్రయాలు జనవరి 11 నుంచి ప్రారంభంకానుండగా లావా జెడ్ 1 ఫోన్ల సేల్‌ జనవరి 26 నుంచి మొదలవనుంది. ఈ ఫోన్లను అమెజాన్, లావా ఇ-స్టోర్‌తో పాటు దేశంలోని ఆఫ్‌లైన్ రిటైలర్ల ద్వారా కొనుగోలు చేయొచ్చు.



లావా Z1(2 జీబీ ర్యామ్ + 16 జీబీ స్టోరేజ్) ధర రూ.5,499

లావా Z2(2 జీబీ ర్యామ్ + 32 జీబీ స్టోరేజ్) ధర రూ.6,999

లావా Z4(4 జీబీ ర్యామ్ + 64 జీబీ స్టోరేజ్) ధర రూ.8,999

లావా Z6(6 జీబీ ర్యామ్ + 64 జీబీ స్టోరేజ్) ధర రూ.9,999

Introducing Lava Z1, the world’s first Designed In India phone, a phone that truly meets the needs of millions of Indians and delivers a hang free experience. #WorldFirstByLava #ProudyIndian ​



To catch the event visit: https://t.co/BGo8M8KW1E pic.twitter.com/d2uFHK2vtL — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) January 7, 2021

Now stay on top of the game with Lava Z2 smartphone that comes with a powerful dual AI camera, letting you capture the unimaginable.​

To catch the event visit: https://t.co/BGo8M8KW1E​#WorldFirstByLava #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/qXBsyi0npX — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) January 7, 2021

Give yourself a shot with the Lava Z4 that comes with a triple back camera and a power packed 16MP front camera in just Rs 8,999/-​



To catch the event visit: https://t.co/BGo8M8KW1E​#WorldFirstByLava #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/4VwWS1qndq — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) January 7, 2021

Introducing Lava Z6, a multitasking powerhouse with 6GB RAM and triple back camera, only at ₹9,999/-​



To know more visit: https://t.co/DPEbkWKsBa#WorldFirstByLava #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/Kj1ZrcVzFL — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) January 7, 2021