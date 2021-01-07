గురువారం 07 జనవరి 2021
కొత్తగా రిలీజైన 'లావా' మేడిన్‌ ఇండియా ఫోన్లు ఇవే..!

న్యూఢిల్లీ: దేశీయ మొబైల్‌ తయారీ సంస్థ లావా ఎంట్రీ లెవల్ విభాగంలో ఒకేసారి నాలుగు కొత్త స్మార్ట్‌ఫోన్లను  ఆవిష్కరించింది.  లావా జెడ్ 1, లావా జెడ్ 2, లావా జెడ్ 4, లావా జెడ్ 6 అనే నాలుగు కొత్త స్మార్ట్‌ఫోన్‌లను ఇవాళ విడుదల చేసింది.  కొత్త ఫోన్ల ధర రూ .10,000 కంటే తక్కువే.  టాప్‌ మొబైల్‌ బ్రాండ్లు షియోమీ, నోకియా, మోటరోలా, శాంసంగ్‌ వంటి  ప్రముఖ  కంపెనీలు రిలీజ్‌ చేస్తున్న బడ్జెట్  మోడళ్లకు ఇవి గట్టిపోటీనివ్వనున్నాయి.

కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం ప్రవేశపెట్టిన 'ఆత్మనిర్భర్‌ భారత్'‌లో భాగంగా జెడ్ స్మార్ట్‌ఫోన్లను భారతీయుల కోసం భారతీయులే  రూపొందించారని కంపెనీ తెలిపింది. లావా జెడ్ సిరీస్‌ ఫోన్లు  మీడియా టెక్ ప్రాసెసర్లతో   వస్తున్నాయి.లావా జెడ్ 2, లావా జెడ్ 4,  లావా జెడ్ 6 ఫోన్లు విక్రయాలు జనవరి 11 నుంచి ప్రారంభంకానుండగా లావా జెడ్ 1 ఫోన్ల సేల్‌ జనవరి 26 నుంచి  మొదలవనుంది.  ఈ ఫోన్లను అమెజాన్, లావా ఇ-స్టోర్‌తో పాటు  దేశంలోని ఆఫ్‌లైన్ రిటైలర్ల ద్వారా  కొనుగోలు చేయొచ్చు.

లావా   Z1(2 జీబీ ర్యామ్ + 16 జీబీ స్టోరేజ్) ధర రూ.5,499

లావా   Z2(2 జీబీ ర్యామ్ + 32 జీబీ స్టోరేజ్) ధర రూ.6,999

లావా   Z4(4 జీబీ ర్యామ్ + 64 జీబీ స్టోరేజ్) ధర రూ.8,999

లావా   Z6(6 జీబీ ర్యామ్ + 64 జీబీ స్టోరేజ్) ధర రూ.9,999

