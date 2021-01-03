గుడ్న్యూస్ 'ఫౌజీ' గేమ్ వచ్చేస్తోంది
భారత గేమింగ్ ప్రియులు ఎంతో కాలంగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నా 'ఫౌజీ' (FAU: G) గేమ్ విడుదలకు రంగం సిద్ధమైంది. పబ్జీ గేమ్పై కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం నిషేధం విధించడంతో దానికి ప్రత్యామ్నాయంగా ఓ భారత టెక్నాలజీ కంపెనీ బాలీవుడ్ హీరో అక్షయ్ కుమార్తో కలిసి మల్టీప్లేయర్ యాక్షన్ మొబైల్ గేమ్ను రూపొందించింది. కొత్త గేమ్ను బెంగళూరుకు చెందిన ఎన్కోర్(nCore ) గేమ్స్ సంస్థ డిజైన్ చేసింది. ఫియర్లెస్ అండ్ యునైటెడ్ గార్డ్స్ అనే పేరుకు సంక్షిప్త రూపమే ఈ FAU: G అని కంపెనీ ఇప్పటికే ప్రకటించింది.
రిపబ్లిక్ డే వేడుకల సందర్భంగా భారత్లో 'ఫౌజీ'ని జనవరి 26న ఆవిష్కరించనున్నట్లు డెవలపర్లు ట్విటర్లో వెల్లడించారు. ఈ గేమ్ ఇప్పటికే గూగుల్ ప్లే స్టోర్లో రికార్డు స్థాయిలో ప్రీ-రిజిస్ట్రేషన్లను నమోదు చేసింది. సముద్రమట్టానికి ఎంతో ఎత్తున ఉండే లద్దాఖ్లో కఠిన వాతావరణ పరిస్థితుల్లో భారత సైనికులు చైనా దళాలతో పోరాడుతున్న దృశ్యాలతో ట్రైలర్ను రిలీజ్ చేసింది.
