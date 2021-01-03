భారత గేమింగ్‌ ప్రియులు ఎంతో కాలంగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నా 'ఫౌజీ' (FAU: G) గేమ్ విడుదలకు రంగం సిద్ధమైంది. పబ్జీ గేమ్‌పై కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం నిషేధం విధించడంతో దానికి ప్రత్యామ్నాయంగా ఓ భారత టెక్నాలజీ కంపెనీ బాలీవుడ్‌ హీరో అక్షయ్‌ కుమార్‌తో కలిసి మల్టీప్లేయర్‌ యాక్షన్‌ మొబైల్‌ గేమ్‌ను రూపొందించింది. కొత్త గేమ్‌ను బెంగళూరుకు చెందిన ఎన్‌కోర్(nCore ) గేమ్స్ సంస్థ డిజైన్‌ చేసింది. ఫియర్‌లెస్‌ అండ్‌ యునైటెడ్ గార్డ్స్‌ అనే పేరుకు సంక్షిప్త రూపమే ఈ FAU: G అని కంపెనీ ఇప్పటికే ప్రకటించింది.

రిపబ్లిక్‌ డే వేడుకల సందర్భంగా భారత్‌లో 'ఫౌజీ'ని జనవరి 26న ఆవిష్కరించనున్నట్లు డెవలపర్లు ట్విటర్లో వెల్లడించారు. ఈ గేమ్‌ ఇప్పటికే గూగుల్‌ ప్లే స్టోర్‌లో రికార్డు స్థాయిలో ప్రీ-రిజిస్ట్రేషన్లను నమోదు చేసింది. సముద్రమట్టానికి ఎంతో ఎత్తున ఉండే లద్దాఖ్‌లో కఠిన వాతావరణ పరిస్థితుల్లో భారత సైనికులు చైనా దళాలతో పోరాడుతున్న దృశ్యాలతో ట్రైలర్‌ను రిలీజ్‌ చేసింది.



What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem ???? FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch ???? 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS