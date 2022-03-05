Meri Policy Mere Hath is related to?

1) Khajuraho dance festival is associated with which institute? (c)

a. Uttar Pradesh b.Uttarakhand

c. Madhya Pradesh d.Rajasthan

Explanation: Khajuraho Dance festival happens in Madhya Pradesh, this year, 48th edition of this festival commenced on 20th, February, and ended on 26th February. The festival is world famous. The week-long festival is organized annually since 1975, by the state Culture Department, MP Tourism and the Archaeological Survey of India. The festival ended on 26th February

2) Exercise Cobra Warrior

22 will be held in? (d)

a. UAE b. Israel

c. France d. UK

Explanation: Indian Air Force takes part in multi nation air exercise named ‘Exercise Cobra Warrior 22’ in United Kingdom. It is scheduled from March 06 to 27. Five IAF Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will participate in the exercise from the country to demonstrate its manoeuvrability and operational capability. Other countries participating are United Kingdom, Sweden, Saudi Arabia and Bulgaria

3) Who among the following is the recipient of Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians? (c)

a. Ramesh Athawale b. VinayakRao

c. Neena Gupta d. Ravi das

Explanation:The Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians for the year 2021 has been conferred upon Professor Neena Gupta, a mathematician of the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata. She has received the award for her outstanding work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra. Prof Gupta is the fourth Indian and second female winner of the award from the country

4) With which of the following European Country, India has recently signed a road map on Blue Economy? (b)

a. Switzerland b. France

c. UK d. Netherlands

Explanation: India and France have inked a roadmap to enhance their bilateral exchanges on the blue economy and ocean governance. The partnership will help to explore the potential for collaboration in marine science research for a better understanding of oceans, and ensure that the ocean remains a global common, a space of freedom and trade, based on the rule of law.

5) Name Indian teen, who defeated famous chess player Magnus Carlsen? (c)

a. Vamshi b. SurajBhanu

c. RameshbabuPraggnanandhaa

d. Prasannakumar

Explanation: India’s teen chess Grandmaster RameshbabuPraggnanandhaa created history as he defeated world number one chess champion, Magnus Carlsen, of Norway in an online chess tournament on February 20, 2022. Pragg is also only the third Indian grandmaster to win against Magnus Carlsen apart from ViswanathanAnand and PentalaHarikrishna

6) India’s first Biosafety Level-3 mobile laboratory inaugurated in which place? (c)

a. Thiruvananthapuram b. Kanpur

c. Nasik d. Indore

Explanation: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare BharatiPravinPawar inaugurated India’s first Biosafety level-3 containment mobile laboratory in Nashik, Maharashtra. The mobile laboratory will help to investigate newly emerging and re-emerging viral infections, by specially trained scientists from ICMR

7) Which of the following country topped in 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing? (a)

a. Norway b. USA

c. China d. Japan

Explanation: The closing ceremony of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games was held on February 20, 2022, at National Stadium (known as the Bird’s Nest) in Beijing. The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, was held from 4 to 20 February 2022. Norway topped medal table for the second successive Winter Olympics, winning a total of 37 medals, including 16 golds.

8) Meri Policy Mere Hath is related to? (b)

a. Ayushman Bharat b. Farmers

c. MSME sector d. Textiles

Explanation: Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare will launch ‘Meri Policy Mere Hath’ which is a doorstep distribution drive to deliver crop insurance policies to farmers under the PradhanMantriFasalBimaYojana (PMFBY). The campaign aims to ensure all farmers are aware of all information on their policies, land records, the process of claim and grievance redressal under PMFBY

9) To implement REWARD program, which two Indian states getting loan from World Bank? (c)

a. Karnataka, Gujarat

b. Maharashtra, Assam

c. Karnataka, Odisha

d. Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Explanation: The Government of India, the State Governments of Karnataka and Odisha have signed a loan agreement with the World Bank of total worth of $115 million (INR 869 crore) for Rejuvenating Watersheds for Agricultural Resilience through Innovative Development (REWARD) Programme.

10) International Mother Language day is on&? (d)

a. February 18th b. February 19th

c. February 20th d. February 21st

Explanation: The International Mother Language Day (IMLD) is observed annually on 21st of February.The day aims to raise awareness regarding linguistic and cultural diversity and to promote multilingualism.The IMLD day was announced by UNESCO on 17 November 1999 and formally recognized by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2002. The 2022 theme is Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities

11) Asia’s biggest Bio-CNG plant was launched in? (b)

a. Sikkim b.Madhya Pradesh

c. Punjab d. Manipur

Explanation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 550-tonne capacity Gobar-Dhan (Bio-CNG) Plant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh in February 19, 2022, through video conferencing. This is the biggest Bio-CNG plant in Asia. It has been set up at a cost of Rs 150 crore. The gobardhan plant is based on the concept of waste-to-wealth innovation

12) With which of the following nation, India on 18th February signed CEPA? (c)

a. Sri Lanka b. Japan

c. UAE d. Singapore

Explanation: India and UAE have entered Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The CEPA, is a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries to increase the bilateral trade from the current USD 60 billion to USD 100 billion in the next 5 years. This CEPA is India’s first bilateral trade agreement in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region

13) According to UNCTAD, global trade increased in 2021, the reason is? (d)

a. Increase in commodity prices

b. Subsiding pandemic restrictions

c. Economic stimulus packages

d. All the above

Explanation: The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released its annual Global Trade Update 2022 on 17 February 2022, which shows that the value of global trade, both in goods and services, reached a record level of $28.5 trillion in 2021. The main factors behind the positive trend for trade in 2021 were the increase in commodity prices, subsiding pandemic restrictions and a strong recovery in demand due to economic stimulus packages

14) India’s first water taxi service inaugurated in? (a)

a. Mumbai b. Cochi

c. Bhuvaneshwar d. Puri

Explanation: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways SarbanandaSonowal flagged off India’s first water taxi service in Maharashtra on February 17, 2022, from the newly constructed Belapur Jetty.The Water Taxi service will connect the twin cities of Navi Mumbai to mainland Mumbai. This will be for the first time that South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai will be connected by fast and reliable transport services which will help in reducing the travelling time

15) In which year, G-20 summit will be held in India? (c)

a. 2021 b. 2022 c. 2023 d. 2024

Explanation: for the first in India, G-20 summit will be held in 2023. India will hold the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023. For its preparation, the government has approved the setting up of a G20 Secretariat and its reporting structures. The G20 Secretariat will be guided by an Apex Committee headed by Prime Minister

