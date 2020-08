View this post on Instagram

The worst make-up tutorial ever: Just had an idea to record myself while donning. Donning the hazmat suit and PPE is a carefully designed, really cumbersome procedure which usually takes 20 to 30 minutes. The process is more or less mummifying yourself in plastic and tapes before you see COVID patients. . If you don't feel suffocated just by watching this, then what are you even doing. #hazmatsuit #donning #ppe