న్యూఢిల్లీ : గాన గంధ‌ర్వుడు ఎస్పీ బాల‌సుబ్ర‌హ్మణ్యం మృతిప‌ట్ల రాష్ర్ట‌ప‌తి రామ్‌నాథ్ కోవింద్‌, ప్ర‌ధాని న‌రేంద్ర మోదీ సంతాపం తెలిపారు. బాలు కుటుంబ స‌భ్యుల‌కు, అభిమానుల‌కు ప్ర‌గాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు.



భార‌త సంగీతం ఓ గొప్ప స్వ‌రాన్ని కోల్పోయింది అని రాష్ర్ట‌ప‌తి అన్నారు. పాట‌ల చంద్రుడిగా ఎస్పీ బాలు అనేక పుర‌స్కారాలు అందుకున్నార‌ని కోవింద్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

మ‌న సాంస్కృతిక ప్ర‌పంచానికి బాలు మ‌ర‌ణం పూడ్చ‌లేని లోటు అని మోదీ పేర్కొన్నారు. బాలు స్వ‌రం ద‌శాబ్దాలుగా దేశంలో ఇంటింటా అల‌రించింది అని ప్ర‌ధాని తెలిపారు.

In the passing of music legend SP Balasubrahmanyam Indian music has lost one of its most melodious voices. Called ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon’ by his countless fans, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan and many National Awards. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers.