దీపం వెలిగించి సంఘీభావం తెలిపిన ప్రధాని మోదీ

హైదరాబాద్‌: కరోనా మహమ్మారిపై జరుగుతున్న పోరాటానికి సంఘీభావం తెలుపుతూ ఆదివారం రాత్రి 9 గంటల నుంచి 9 నిమిషాల పాటు ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ, రాష్ట్రపతి దంపతులు, ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి దంపతులు దీపాలు వెలిగించారు. దేశ ప్రజలంతా తమ ఇళ్ల ముంగిట, బాల్కనీల్లో దీపాలు వెలిగించి సంఘీభావం ప్రకటించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో ప్రధాని మాతృమూర్తి హీరాబెన్‌, కేంద్ర మంత్రులు, అన్ని రాష్ట్రాల గవర్నర్లు, ముఖ్యమంత్రులు, ప్రజాప్రతినిధులు, పలు రంగాల ప్రముఖులు, సెలబ్రిటీలు పాల్గొన్నారు.





Delhi: PM Narendra Modi lights a lamp after turning off all lights at his residence. India switched off all the lights for 9 minutes at 9 PM today & just lit a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus as per his appeal.

President Kovind with the First Lady and members of the family joined fellow citizens in demonstrating collective solidarity and positivity by lighting candles at 9 PM. He expressed his gratitude towards every Indian for showing resolve & resilience in the fight against COVID-19.

राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द ने, भारत की प्रथम महिला व परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ रात्रि 9 बजे मोमबत्ती जलाकर, सभी देशवासियों की सामूहिक एकजुटता और सकारात्मकता का परिचय दिया। COVID-19 का सामना करने में हर भारतीय के अदम्य साहस और दृढ़ संकल्प के लिए राष्ट्रपति ने सभी का आभार व्यक्त किया।

Gujarat: Mother of PM Modi, Heeraben, lights an earthen lamp after turning off all lights at her residence.

