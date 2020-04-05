బుధవారం 08 ఏప్రిల్ 2020
National - Apr 05, 2020 , 22:28:58

దీపం వెలిగించి సంఘీభావం తెలిపిన ప్రధాని మోదీ

హైదరాబాద్‌:  కరోనా మహమ్మారిపై  జరుగుతున్న పోరాటానికి సంఘీభావం తెలుపుతూ ఆదివారం రాత్రి 9 గంటల నుంచి 9 నిమిషాల పాటు  ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ, రాష్ట్రపతి దంపతులు, ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి దంపతులు  దీపాలు వెలిగించారు. దేశ ప్రజలంతా తమ ఇళ్ల ముంగిట, బాల్కనీల్లో దీపాలు వెలిగించి సంఘీభావం ప్రకటించారు.  ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో ప్రధాని మాతృమూర్తి హీరాబెన్‌, కేంద్ర మంత్రులు,  అన్ని రాష్ట్రాల గవర్నర్లు, ముఖ్యమంత్రులు,  ప్రజాప్రతినిధులు, పలు రంగాల ప్రముఖులు, సెలబ్రిటీలు పాల్గొన్నారు. 


