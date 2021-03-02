కాంగ్రెస్లో ముదురుతున్న లొల్లి.. ఆనంద్శర్మ vs అధిర్ రంజన్
న్యూఢిల్లీ: పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ ఎన్నికల్లో ఇండియన్ సెక్యులర్ ఫ్రంట్ (ఐఎస్ఎఫ్)తో కాంగ్రెస్ చేతులు కలపడంపై ఆ పార్టీ సీనియర్ల మధ్య మాటల యుద్ధం ముదురుతోంది. ఈ కూటమిని కాంగ్రెస్ సీనియర్ నేత ఆనంద్ శర్మ తప్పుబట్టారు. ఇలాంటి పార్టీలతో పొత్తు లౌకికవాద గాంధీ, నెహ్రూల కాంగ్రెస్ సిద్ధాంతాలకు పూర్తి విరుద్ధమని ఆనంద్ శర్మ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
Congress’ alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC.— Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) March 1, 2021
దీనిపై లోక్సభలో కాంగ్రెస్ పక్ష నేత అధిర్ రంజన్ చౌదరీ ఘాటుగా స్పందించారు. నిజాలు తెలుసుకోండి ఆనంద్ శర్మ జీ అంటూ ఆయన వరుస ట్వీట్లు చేశారు. వ్యక్తిగత ప్రయోజనాలు పక్కనపెట్టి, ప్రధానిని పొగిడి టైమ్ వేస్ట్ చేయకండంటూ ఆయన ఓ ట్వీట్లో అన్నారు. ఆనంద్ శర్మ అనవసరంగా కాంగ్రెస్ను లక్ష్యంగా చేసుకుంటున్నారని, ఈ అంశాన్ని పెద్దది చేసి చూపిస్తున్నారని విమర్శించారు. ఆయన ఉద్దేశాలు సరైనవే అయితే నేరుగా తనకే కాల్ చేయాల్సిందని అన్నారు. బెంగాల్లో సీపీఐ(ఎం) కూటమికి నేతృత్వం వహిస్తోంది. అందులో కాంగ్రెస్ ఓ భాగం. మతతత్వ, విభజన రాజకీయాలు చేస్తున్న బీజేపీకి చెక్ పెట్టడానికే ఈ కూటమి అని మరో ట్వీట్లో అధిర్ రంజన్ అన్నారు.
4/4— Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) March 1, 2021
Know ur facts @AnandSharmaINC -
4. Would urge a select group of distinguished Congressmen to rise above always seeking personal comfort spots & stop wasting time singing praises of PM.
They owe a duty to strengthen the Party & not undermine the tree that nurtured them.