న్యూఢిల్లీ: ప‌శ్చిమ బెంగాల్ ఎన్నిక‌ల్లో ఇండియ‌న్ సెక్యుల‌ర్ ఫ్రంట్ (ఐఎస్ఎఫ్‌)తో కాంగ్రెస్ చేతులు క‌ల‌ప‌డంపై ఆ పార్టీ సీనియ‌ర్ల మ‌ధ్య మాట‌ల యుద్ధం ముదురుతోంది. ఈ కూట‌మిని కాంగ్రెస్ సీనియ‌ర్ నేత ఆనంద్ శ‌ర్మ త‌ప్పుబ‌ట్టారు. ఇలాంటి పార్టీల‌తో పొత్తు లౌకిక‌వాద గాంధీ, నెహ్రూల కాంగ్రెస్ సిద్ధాంతాల‌కు పూర్తి విరుద్ధ‌మ‌ని ఆనంద్ శ‌ర్మ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.



Congress’ alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC.