బైడెన్, కమలాకు శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ
న్యూఢిల్లీ : అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడిగా ఎన్నికైన జో బైడెన్, ఉపాధ్యక్షురాలిగా బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టనున్న భారత సంతతి మహిళ కమలా హారిస్కు శుభాకాంక్షలు వెల్లువెత్తాయి. భారత దేశ ప్రథమ పౌరుడు, రాష్ట్రపతి రాంనాథ్ గోవింద్, ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ, కాంగ్రెస్ అధినేత్రి సోనియాగాంధీ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. బైడెన్, కమలాకు అభినందనలు తెలిపిన రాష్ట్రపతి తన పదవీకాలాన్ని ఫలపద్రం చేస్తారని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నట్లు పేర్కొన్నారు. భారత్, అమెరికా బంధాన్ని మరింత బలోపేతం చేసే దిశగా చర్యలు తీసుకుంటారని అభిలాషిస్తున్నట్లు ట్వీట్ చేశారు. భారత్- అమెరికా ద్వైపాక్షి బంధాలను కొత్త శిఖరాలకు శిఖరాలకు చేర్చేందుకు బైడెన్తో కలిసి పని చేసేందుకు ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్నట్లు పేర్కొన్నారు. కమలా హారిస్కు అభినందలు తెలిపిన ప్రధాని.. ఆమె సాధించిన ఘనత భారత అమెరికన్లకు స్ఫూర్తిదాయకమన్నారు. బైడెన్, హారిస్ కనబరిచిన కనబరిచే స్ఫూర్తిదాయక నాయకత్వం ఇరుదేశాల బంధాన్ని మరింతగా బలోపేతం చేస్తుందని ఆశిస్తున్నట్లు కాంగ్రెస్ అధినేత్రి సోనియాగాంధీ పేర్కొన్నారు. డెమొక్రాట్ అభ్యర్థుల విజయంపై కాంగ్రెస్ నేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ సంతోషం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. కమలా సాధించిన ఘనతను చూసి భారతీయుడిగా గర్విస్తున్నట్లు రాహుల్ గాంధీ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.
లోకల్ టు గ్లోబల్.. వార్త ఏదైనా.. అన్నీ ఒకే యాప్లో నమస్తే తెలంగాణ ఆండ్రాయిడ్ యాప్ డౌన్లోడ్ చేసుకోండి.
My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President. I wish @JoeBiden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 7, 2020
Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020
Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020
Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020
Congratulations, Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice President of the USA traces her roots to India.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2020
Hon'ble Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi’s congratulatory message to President-elect Mr. @JoeBiden & Vice President-elect Ms. @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/HgBjtMhL43— Congress (@INCIndia) November 7, 2020
తాజావార్తలు
- నగర అభివృద్ధి..టీఆర్ఎస్కే సాధ్యం
- ఇంటింటికీ సంక్షేమ పథకాలు
- అభివృద్ధి చేశాం.. ఓటు అడిగే హక్కు మాకే ఉంది..
- గ్రేటర్లో ఎగిరేది టీఆర్ఎస్ జెండానే
- వారంలోగా రైతువేదికల నిర్మాణాలు పూర్తి చేయాలి
- నిబంధనలు పాటిద్దాం..ప్రమాదాలను నివారిద్దాం
- మహిళా అభ్యున్నతి కోసం ప్రభుత్వం పాటుపడుతుంది
- మేనిఫెస్టోతో సబ్బండ వర్గాలకు న్యాయం
- అభివృద్ధి పనులను వేగవంతం చేయాలి
- అటవీ సంరక్షణకు రూ.35 కోట్లు