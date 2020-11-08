బైడెన్‌, కమలాకు శుభాకాంక్షల వెల్లువ

న్యూఢిల్లీ : అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడిగా ఎన్నికైన జో బైడెన్‌, ఉపాధ్యక్షురాలిగా బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టనున్న భారత సంతతి మహిళ కమలా హారిస్‌కు శుభాకాంక్షలు వెల్లువెత్తాయి. భారత దేశ ప్రథమ పౌరుడు, రాష్ట్రపతి రాంనాథ్‌ గోవింద్, ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ, కాంగ్రెస్‌ అధినేత్రి సోనియాగాంధీ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. బైడెన్‌, కమలాకు అభినందనలు తెలిపిన రాష్ట్రపతి తన పదవీకాలాన్ని ఫలపద్రం చేస్తారని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నట్లు పేర్కొన్నారు. భారత్‌, అమెరికా బంధాన్ని మరింత బలోపేతం చేసే దిశగా చర్యలు తీసుకుంటారని అభిలాషిస్తున్నట్లు ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు. భారత్‌- అమెరికా ద్వైపాక్షి బంధాలను కొత్త శిఖరాలకు శిఖరాలకు చేర్చేందుకు బైడెన్‌తో కలిసి పని చేసేందుకు ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురు చూస్తున్నట్లు పేర్కొన్నారు. కమలా హారిస్‌కు అభినందలు తెలిపిన ప్రధాని.. ఆమె సాధించిన ఘనత భారత అమెరికన్లకు స్ఫూర్తిదాయకమన్నారు. బైడెన్‌, హారిస్‌ కనబరిచిన కనబరిచే స్ఫూర్తిదాయక నాయకత్వం ఇరుదేశాల బంధాన్ని మరింతగా బలోపేతం చేస్తుందని ఆశిస్తున్నట్లు కాంగ్రెస్‌ అధినేత్రి సోనియాగాంధీ పేర్కొన్నారు. డెమొక్రాట్‌ అభ్యర్థుల విజయంపై కాంగ్రెస్‌ నేత రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ సంతోషం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. కమలా సాధించిన ఘనతను చూసి భారతీయుడిగా గర్విస్తున్నట్లు రాహుల్‌ గాంధీ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.





My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America and @KamalaHarris, as Vice President. I wish @JoeBiden a successful tenure and look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 7, 2020

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

