Their goal is to eradicate thalassemia | తలసేమియా వ్యాధి నిర్మూలనే తమ లక్ష్యం : టీఎస్సాఎస్ సోసైటి సభ్యులు.

Their Goal Is To Eradicate Thalassemia %e0%b0%a4%e0%b0%b2%e0%b0%b8%e0%b1%87%e0%b0%ae%e0%b0%bf%e0%b0%af%e0%b0%be %e0%b0%b5%e0%b1%8d%e0%b0%af%e0%b0%be%e0%b0%a7%e0%b0%bf %e0%b0%a8%e0%b0%bf%e0%b0%b0