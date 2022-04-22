The Largest Delta In The World Is

April 22, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

1. The month, which is termed as the month of cyclones?

1) November 2) January

3) February 4) April

2. The western disturbances get originated over the?

1) Bay of Bengal 2) Arabian sea

3) Mediterranian sea 4) Indian ocean

3. Intensity of temperature depends on the?

1) Latitude 2) Longitude 3) Axis 4) Orbit

4. Pre-Monsoon showers help in the early ripening of?

1) Apples 2) Bananas

3) Lemons 4) mangoes

5. The Pulicat lake lies in between the states of?

1) Andhrapradesh – Tamilnadu

2) Tamilnadu – Kerala 3) Andhrapradesh – Odisa

4) Odisa – west Benagal

6. Ooty hill station is located in?

1) Seshachalam hills 2) Himalayas

3) Nilagiri 4) Aravali

7. The Himalayan ranges run in the west-east direction in the form a?

1) Circle 2) Arc 3) Angle 4) Triangle

8. It is difficult to estimate ……… water flow.

1) Ground 2) Rivers 3) Canal 4) Reservior

9. Tungabhadhra has gradually lost its over the decades?

1) Prominence 2) Water storage capacity

3) Purity 4) None

10. The population of India started growing rapidly from the year?

1) 1901 2) 1911 3) 1921 4) 1931

11. Plains have high density of population as they have?

1) Black soils 2) Red soils

3) Sandy soils 4) Fertile soils

12. Census of India is a ……… organization.

1) Central government 2) State government

3) Local sell government 4) None

13. The population of ………. areas increased over time.

1) Rural 2) Urban 3) Tribal 4) None

14. Rural seasonal migrants work in?

1) Industries 2) Services

3) Agriculture 4) Organised

15. Female report ……….. as the most common reason for migration.

1) Job 2) Education 3) Marriage 4) None

16. According to National census surveys, every ……….. person in India is a migrant.

1) First 2) Third 3) Fourth 4) Second

17. V shaped valleys are formed by?

1) Glacier 2) Rivers 3) Winds 4) Waves

18. The largest delta in the world is?

1) The Krishna delta 2) The Sunderbans

3) The Indus delta 4) The Godavari delta

19. In which realm of the ocean are rock petroleum & Natural Gas found?

1) Continental slope 2) Oceanic deeps

3) Deep sea plain 4) Continental shelf

20. The temparture at the foot of the ocean is?

1) 290 c 2) -20 c

3) 1.80 c 4) 380 c

Answers

1-2, 2-3, 3-1, 4-1, 5-1, 6-3, 7-2, 8-1, 9-2, 10-3, 11-4, 12-1, 13-2, 14-3, 15-3, 16-4, 17-2, 18-2, 19-4, 20-3

