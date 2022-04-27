Scholarships

Scholarship Name 1: Nursing Scholarship, Sasakawa India Leprosy Foundation 2022-23

Description: Nursing Scholarship, Sasakawa India Leprosy Foundation 2022-23 is an initiative by the Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF) for students residing in self-settled leprosy colonies who want to pursue higher studies.

Eligibility: Open for candidates below 17 years of age residing in a self-settled leprosy colony and who want to pursue a B.Sc. Nursing (Basic) & GNM degree. At least one parent of the candidate or the candidate have had leprosy.

Variable awards Up to INR 1,86,000 per annum

Last Date to Apply: 05-06-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/namasthe/FNS7

Scholarship Name 1: Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarships 2022

Description: Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarships 2022 is an initiative of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, which supports the Indian nationals and nationals of other Asian countries to study PhD in India.

Eligibility: Open for candidates below 35 years of age who have a first-class postgraduate degree with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate at both graduate and postgr aduate levels and are already registered/ admitted for Ph.D. degree with a recognized University/Institution in India. The candidates who are full-time Ph.D. scholars are also eligible.

Variable awards Up to INR 18,000 per month and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: 31-05-2022

Application mode: Offline application to – Administrative Secretary, Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, Teen Murti House, New Delhi -110011

Short Url: www.b4s.in/namasthe/JLN7

Scholarship Name 1: Professor Jai Krishna and Professor SN Mitra Memorial Awards 2022

Description: Professor Jai Krishna and Professor SN Mitra Memorial Awards 2022 is an initiative by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) for eminent engineers, engineer scientists, and technologists.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens who are eminent engineers, engineer scientists, or technologists of high achievement and standing and have made contributions of a high order to Indian Engineering and Technology, and acquired a high level of eminence and respect in the engineering community. The candidates must not be a member of the INAE Governing Council during the year of the award.

Variable awards INR 2 lakh in cash and a citation

Last Date to Apply: 15-05-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

