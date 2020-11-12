శనివారం 28 నవంబర్ 2020
అర‌బ్ ఫ్యాష‌న్ వీక్‌లో షోస్టాప‌ర్‌గా తొలి భార‌తీయ న‌టి

హైద‌రాబాద్ : మాజీ మిస్ దివా యూనివ‌ర్స‌ర్, బాలీవుడ్ నటి, మోడల్ ఊర్వ‌శి రౌతేలా అరబ్ ఫ్యాషన్ వీక్‌లో షోస్టాపర్‌గా మారిన‌ తొలి భారతీయ మహిళగా అవతరించింది. 26 ఏళ్ల ఈ మోడల్ త‌న‌ ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్ అకౌంట్‌‌లో మెగా ఈవెంట్‌కు సంబంధించిన స‌మాచారాన్ని పంచుకుంది. ఊర్వ‌శిని వెండి వెలుగుల‌ జిలుగుల్లో చూపించారు. అందమైన‌ అలంక‌ర‌ణ‌లో, భారీ డైమండ్‌ ఆభ‌ర‌ణాలు ధ‌రించి, బంగారు న‌య‌నాలంక‌ర‌ణ‌లో బ్లాక్ అండ్ వైట్ పిక్చ‌ర్‌లో ఊర్వ‌శి అద్భుతంగా కనిపిస్తుంది.

View this post on Instagram

The Light Is Coming To Take Back Everything The Darkness Stole. Here is a sneak peak of our first ever Cover Star from Bollywood @urvashirautela and as we celebrate the festival of light aka Diwali for her most glamorous cover with XPEDITION Magazine. - Diwali symbolizes victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. This issue is dedicated to the world who has experienced a global pandemic in the beginning of the year, racial discriminations, economic crashes and social injustices - it’s about time to unite, dust off, stand up and illuminate the world with our golden lights. - Production Team Editor-in-Chief/Publisher @josh_yugen Creative Director @ianborromeo888 Fashion Design @furneamato of @amatoofficial Makeup @vimijoshi of @maccosmeticsmiddleeast Hair @carlafuentes_official Photography @dubai_photographer_dxb Videography @mangemong Location @babalshamshotel Communications Partner @yugenpr Brand Partner @opeldubai - #XPEDITIONMagazine #XPEDITION #UrvashiRautelaforXPEDITION #UrvashiRautela #YugenPR #MiddleEastMagazine #JoshYugen #Love

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ????????Actor???????? (@urvashirautela) on

