View this post on Instagram

The Light Is Coming To Take Back Everything The Darkness Stole. Here is a sneak peak of our first ever Cover Star from Bollywood @urvashirautela and as we celebrate the festival of light aka Diwali for her most glamorous cover with XPEDITION Magazine. - Diwali symbolizes victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. This issue is dedicated to the world who has experienced a global pandemic in the beginning of the year, racial discriminations, economic crashes and social injustices - it’s about time to unite, dust off, stand up and illuminate the world with our golden lights. - Production Team Editor-in-Chief/Publisher @josh_yugen Creative Director @ianborromeo888 Fashion Design @furneamato of @amatoofficial Makeup @vimijoshi of @maccosmeticsmiddleeast Hair @carlafuentes_official Photography @dubai_photographer_dxb Videography @mangemong Location @babalshamshotel Communications Partner @yugenpr Brand Partner @opeldubai - #XPEDITIONMagazine #XPEDITION #UrvashiRautelaforXPEDITION #UrvashiRautela #YugenPR #MiddleEastMagazine #JoshYugen #Love