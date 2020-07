View this post on Instagram

Looking at this poster gives me goose bumps... it's surreal to have @sushantsinghrajput grace our screens... one last time in his inimitable style ❤️Such a dichotomy of emotions, happiness and pain... To show Sushant some love, let's come together tomorrow (from within our homes) and give him the loudest cheer on the premiere of his film 'Dil Bechara' on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK, and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST). I know I will be there with my family. I hope you do too. This one's for you, Sushant!❤️???????????????? ~ A big big hug to @castingchhabra... congratulations on your directorial debut???????? I know it's a very special film for you and we'll all be there! . . . . . #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput