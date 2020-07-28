స్టైలిష్ గా క్రికెట్ ఆడిన సుశాంత్..త్రోబ్యాక్ వీడియో

View this post on Instagram

#IshkaranSinghBhandari, who is leading “a people’s movement” for justice, said Sushant Singh Rajput’s death should be treated as one of “mysterious death” until facts are ascertained by CBI. Bhandari said the word “suicide came in within minutes of his death and that became a defining narrative on the entire media.” “The normal thing is to call it a mysterious death, investigate it and after you investigate it you may come to a conclusion that it’s a tragedy, it’s abetment to suicide, or it’s a foul murder,” he said. “But how do you come to that conclusion in a few minutes? So that means you have a predetermined conclusion. That was something which started me off. After that the questions kept on piling up, the deeper I went into it,” he added. I too made this assumption and that's why I aplogised the other day after recieveing so many mails and messages. Meanwhile the Vicera report says there was no foul play, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina has ruled out homicide. The lawyer has also emphasised the mystery behid those 50 sim cards which #SusHantSinghRajput changed. Recenly I featured beautiful poetry by a journalist who was constantly in touch with the actor and on a contrary she would call him to seek guidance from him when she felt low. But after 2019 she was not able to connect with the star as his number kept changing. After that she lost contact with him. The lawyer also wants all the call records within seven days of the incident to be investigated from the nearby cell tower. The above video was shot by his publicist at a hotel in Jamsedpur. She told me that Sushant daily play cricket like this in th e morning. Such a cool life he enjoyed music, stars and many other things..... When this video was shot a song by #Muse was playing in the background. And I agree with the lyrics content. ???? … No one's going to take me alive Time has come to make things right You and I must fight for our rights You and I must fight to survive…