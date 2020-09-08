View this post on Instagram

It is very important to begin something with a clear mind and a positive attitude. It could be a new venture, a new task or a new day. The best way for me to start my day and week is with Yoga. But, one can't keep doing the same routine week-on-week. So today, I practiced the Prasarita Padottanasana (A,B,C,D)and its variations. These asanas work predominantly on the lower body, strengthening the spine, core, and legs; but also calms the mind... stretching the hamstring, calves, and glutes. Along with all of these benefits, it also helps improve digestion and tones the abdominal muscles. This routine may look very simple to perform, but the asanas are extremely effective ????????‍♀️ How do you start your day? ☀️