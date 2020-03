View this post on Instagram

So here I am posting this Video on #lockdownday5 from #isolationward #covid19 Hindu Hriday Samrat Bala Saheb thakrey #hospital so that you can understand how serious it is????????Those who love your country love the nation post your #pics doing your favourite thing at home and Hashtag #meestayinghome and take the initiative to spread this around the country to save the nation????????????????do your bit m doing mine???????????????? @narendramodi @who @amitabhbachchan @akshaykumar @anupampkher