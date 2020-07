View this post on Instagram

Today was fun learning about bio enzymes from my friend @greenfeetcleanfeet ???? What is a Bioenzyme ? Bioenzymes are natural organic cleaners made from fermenting citrus peels . They can be used as floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners, glass cleaners, for dishwashing, laundry etc .. Bioenzymes contain good bacteria which breakdown stains and grime from a multitude of household surfaces. Why Bioenzymes ? Bioenzymes are natural cleaners and can keep your house free from the nasty and toxic chemical cleaners. Also they are great going down your drain.. Apparently 1 litre of bioenzyme can decontaminate 1000 litres of water.. so you help your environment too. How to make your own Bioenzyme ? ▶️3 parts fruits peels or 300 grams ▶️1 part jaggery or 100grams ▶️10 parts water or 1litre ▶️1 part yeast (yeast here refers to a previous batch of bioenzyme which helps speed up the fermentation process from 3 months to 1 month). Mix everything in an airtight screw-on lid plastic container and store in a dark corner in your kitchen The first 10 days, the container needs to be opened every day for a few seconds Post that every alternate day should suffice At the end of 3 months/1 month, strain the contents and squeeze out all the extra goodness. The pulp that is left after straining can be blended and used as a concentrated cleaner for tough stains.. It can also be used as a starter for a new batch of bioenzyme. The liquid we have post straining is ready to be used.. Voila ???? #bioenzyme #naturalcleaner #ecofriendly #sustainable #toxinfreeliving #cleanwaterways