View this post on Instagram

@ranveersingh is known for his fashion sense and his style is full colors. Following ranveer's style statement, On the occasion of his birthday, we decided to re-color a govt. school's building. we call the project " Ranveer ke Rang me". we also painted caricatures of Ranveer at the walls of the school and has donated two computers for the students. School is located at gram sikandari in indore district, Madhyapradesh. As per current scenario, everthing is turning online, understanding the need of computer education, fans donated two computer system at the same school to help the students to have computer education. just like Ranveer is full of energy and positivity, adding colors will not just add positivity and energy but also charge up the interest of students to attend the classes and computers will help the students to have basic computer knowldege. #ranveersingh #ranveerkabirthday #ranveerkerangmein