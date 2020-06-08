View this post on Instagram

It's not true Tell me I've been lied to Crying isn't like you Oh-oh-oh What the hell did I do? Never been the type to Let someone see right through Oh-oh-oh Maybe won't you take it back Say you were tryna make me laugh And nothing has to change today You didn't mean to say "I love you" I love you and I don't want to Oh-oh-oh.. Another one of my favourite songs that I enjoyed learning to play and sing ☺️ (Lockdown things ????) Was randomly practising this when a friend recommended I make a video that she would help conceptualise.. Thankyou @jennifer_alphonsse and @gogikar_rakesh_raj for doing this impromptu and @editor_jesvinprabu for putting all this together (from your home!) I hope you guys like the effort.. I am still a long way out but playing the guitar and singing along is just one of the things that brightens my day! Will definitely post another song soon.. Would love to take some suggestions and your feedback! Thankyou ☺️