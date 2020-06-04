గురువారం 04 జూన్ 2020
బ‌సు చ‌ట‌ర్జీ మృతికి సంతాపం తెలిపిన మోదీ

ప్ర‌ముఖ ద‌ర్శ‌కుడు బ‌సు చ‌ట‌ర్జీ ఈ రోజు ఉద‌యం అనారోగ్యం కార‌ణంగా ముంబైలో మృతి చెందిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. వాస్త‌వానికి ద‌గ్గ‌ర‌గా ఎన్నో సినిమాలు చేసి ప్రేక్ష‌కుల గుండెల‌లో చెర‌గ‌ని ముద్ర వేసుకున్న చ‌ట‌ర్జీ మృతి ప్ర‌తి ఒక్క‌రిని క‌లచి వేస్తుంది. చ‌ట‌ర్జీ మృతికి ప్ర‌ధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ, మ‌మ‌తా బెన‌ర్జీ, అమితాబ్ బ‌చ్చ‌న్ త‌దిత‌ర ప్ర‌ముఖులు నివాళులు అర్పించారు. 

శ్రీ బసు ఛటర్జీ మరణ వార్త న‌న్ను క‌ల‌చివేసింది. అతని సినిమాలు చాలా సున్నితమైన క‌థ‌ల‌తో రూపొంద‌గా, ఇవి ప్రజల హృదయాలని గెలుచుకున్నాయి. సరళమైన , సంక్లిష్టమైన భావోద్వేగాలను, అలాగే ప్రజల పోరాటాలను త‌న సినిమాల‌లో చూపించారు చ‌ట‌ర్జీ. ఆయన కుటుంబానికి, చ‌ట‌ర్జీ అసంఖ్యాక అభిమానులకు నా ప్ర‌గాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియ‌జేస్తున్నాను అని మోదీ త‌న ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు. 

