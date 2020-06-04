ప్ర‌ముఖ ద‌ర్శ‌కుడు బ‌సు చ‌ట‌ర్జీ ఈ రోజు ఉద‌యం అనారోగ్యం కార‌ణంగా ముంబైలో మృతి చెందిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే. వాస్త‌వానికి ద‌గ్గ‌ర‌గా ఎన్నో సినిమాలు చేసి ప్రేక్ష‌కుల గుండెల‌లో చెర‌గ‌ని ముద్ర వేసుకున్న చ‌ట‌ర్జీ మృతి ప్ర‌తి ఒక్క‌రిని క‌లచి వేస్తుంది. చ‌ట‌ర్జీ మృతికి ప్ర‌ధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ, మ‌మ‌తా బెన‌ర్జీ, అమితాబ్ బ‌చ్చ‌న్ త‌దిత‌ర ప్ర‌ముఖులు నివాళులు అర్పించారు.



శ్రీ బసు ఛటర్జీ మరణ వార్త న‌న్ను క‌ల‌చివేసింది. అతని సినిమాలు చాలా సున్నితమైన క‌థ‌ల‌తో రూపొంద‌గా, ఇవి ప్రజల హృదయాలని గెలుచుకున్నాయి. సరళమైన , సంక్లిష్టమైన భావోద్వేగాలను, అలాగే ప్రజల పోరాటాలను త‌న సినిమాల‌లో చూపించారు చ‌ట‌ర్జీ. ఆయన కుటుంబానికి, చ‌ట‌ర్జీ అసంఖ్యాక అభిమానులకు నా ప్ర‌గాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియ‌జేస్తున్నాను అని మోదీ త‌న ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.



Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2020

Saddened at the demise of legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee. He gave us gems like 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Chitchor', 'Rajanigandha', 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Rajni' among others. Condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 4, 2020

T 3552 - Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss .. ????

.. in these climes often remembered for 'rim jhim gire saawan' — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 4, 2020

Just heard that Director Basu Chatterjee, who made films like Rajnigandha, Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Khatta Meetha & Baton Baton Mein is no more. He was the master of the gentle middle class urban story.

For another generation, he made the Byomkesh Bakshi series

RIP Basu Da pic.twitter.com/6XhsoJxxGz — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 4, 2020

My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali tv serial shot in CR park, New Delhi.. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) June 4, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away.A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters .RIP pic.twitter.com/tAN5vaTZiY — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 4, 2020

बासू दा आपकी बहुत याद आएगी।We will miss you Basu Da! Your simplicity in your persona and in your cinema. Om Shanti. ???????????? #BasuChatterjee pic.twitter.com/5anKo6lLnR — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 4, 2020

Basu Chatterjee: unforgettable Choti Si Baat.. your films were like Rajnigandha, always Khatha Meetha which we could enjoy Baaton Baaton Mein. Not to forget Chitchor.. 1970s ‘middle class’ cinema at its best.. RIP — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 4, 2020

The demise of veteran filmmaker, screenwriter & prominent theatre personality #Basu_Chatterjee ji is a big loss for the film industry. His wit, humour & immaculate screenplay won him many awards & distinctions. He will forever be missed! Om Shanti ! — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) June 4, 2020

A director who was always ahead of his time.. Basu Chatterjee will be truly missed. He was an effortless genius and an amazing human being. May he rest in peace ???????? pic.twitter.com/QShAojouPJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 4, 2020