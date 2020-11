View this post on Instagram

Our customary photo with the KC gang... after our puja and katha. Have to say this year was different, but we all got tested and were negative ????, a prerequisite to attend but appreciated by us all. Thank you, @kapoor.sunita, for having us over and always being the bestest host. Love you. Happy Karva Chauth, ladies. ~ @maheepkapoor @bhavanapandey @laali_dhawan @jaanvidhawan @reemakarnani @natashadalal88 @neelamkotharisoni @krishikalulla . . . . . #KarvaChauth #friends #friendslikefamily #tradition #gratitude #love

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Nov 4, 2020 at 8:34am PST