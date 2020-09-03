'విత్తనాలు' గురించి సమంత ఎంత బాగా చెబుతుందో!
సమంత అక్కినేని ఇన్స్టాగ్రామ్లో ఏదైనా పోస్ట్ చేశారంటే దానికో ప్రత్యేకత ఉండక తప్పదు. లాక్డౌన్లో షూటింగులకు దూరంగా ఉన్న సమంత ఇంటిలోనే ఫామింగ్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఇంట్లోకి కావాల్సిన కూరగాయలన్నింటినీ ఇంటి టెర్రస్ గార్డెన్ మీదే పండిస్తున్నారు. ఇటీవల ఒకవారంతా క్యారెట్లతోనే వంట అని ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఆ తర్వాత మరొక వీడియోతో ముందుకు వచ్చారు సమంత అక్కినేని.
సమంత ఏ పని చేసినా దాని గురించి పూర్తిగా తెలుసుకున్న తర్వాతే మొదలుపెడుతుంది. ఫార్మింగ్ కూడా అంతే. విత్తు వేయడం దగ్గర నుంచి కూరగాయలు చేతికి అందేవరకు మధ్యలో ఏవేం చేయాలో అన్నీ సమంత తెలుసుకున్నారు. అయితే మొక్కలను మొక్కలను పెంచడం ఒక ఎత్తు అయితే.. ముందుగా విత్తనాలు మొలకెత్తించడం మరొక ఎత్తు అంటున్నారు. అంత క్లిష్టమైన ప్రాసెస్ను ఎలా చేయాలో సింపుల్గా తన మాట్లలతో చెప్పుకొచ్చింది. వీటికోసం ఇంట్లోని సొంత ఉత్పత్తులను వాడుకోవాలని చెబుతున్నారు. అంతేకాదు విత్తనాలు చిన్న పిల్లల్లాంటివి. వాటిని బాగా చూసుకుంటే తర్వాత మొక్కలై అవే మనల్ని చూసుకుంటాయంటున్నారు. ఇంకేం చెబుతున్నారో తన మాటల్లోనే వినండి.
Let’s get Seeding. Here are a few things for you to keep in mind when you are sowing - Make sure your seeds are healthy, unhealthy seeds give rise to weak seedlings and they don’t grow healthy. - Weak seeds are lighter in weight, they float in water, smaller than usual, pale in color, and mostly with the wrinkled seed cover. If store-bought, make sure to check the expiry date. - Be sure to store them in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight and soaking for a few hours before sowing your seeds is a good practice. - Now, before sowing, wet the soil or cocopeat a little. Don’t pour water, gentle sprinkle on the top layer. Overwatering will drown the seed. - Very important, don’t bury the seed too deep, place the seeds no more than 1-2 cm in the soil, any deeper and the seedling will have trouble popping out. - Never pack the soil or cocopeat very tight, sow in loose soil. - If you can, cover the seeded area for 2-3 days till you see some sprouting and water with care. Not too much, just wet the top layer. - If you germinated in a nursery bag or tray and need to transplant to your pot or garden, do it after you have 3-4 true leaves, gently. - If you are growing hydroponically, you can just move the coco coin in a net pot straight into NFT Channel Show me your sowing pictures using #GrowWithMe !
