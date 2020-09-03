View this post on Instagram

Let’s get Seeding. Here are a few things for you to keep in mind when you are sowing - Make sure your seeds are healthy, unhealthy seeds give rise to weak seedlings and they don’t grow healthy. - Weak seeds are lighter in weight, they float in water, smaller than usual, pale in color, and mostly with the wrinkled seed cover. If store-bought, make sure to check the expiry date. - Be sure to store them in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight and soaking for a few hours before sowing your seeds is a good practice. - Now, before sowing, wet the soil or cocopeat a little. Don’t pour water, gentle sprinkle on the top layer. Overwatering will drown the seed. - Very important, don’t bury the seed too deep, place the seeds no more than 1-2 cm in the soil, any deeper and the seedling will have trouble popping out. - Never pack the soil or cocopeat very tight, sow in loose soil. - If you can, cover the seeded area for 2-3 days till you see some sprouting and water with care. Not too much, just wet the top layer. - If you germinated in a nursery bag or tray and need to transplant to your pot or garden, do it after you have 3-4 true leaves, gently. - If you are growing hydroponically, you can just move the coco coin in a net pot straight into NFT Channel Show me your sowing pictures using #GrowWithMe !